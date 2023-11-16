Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden shares devastating news after breaking her foot

Amy Dowden has shared the sad news that she has broken her foot just days after ringing the bell when she completed her chemotherapy treatment. The professional dancer, 33, who has been appearing on several episodes of Strictly Come Dancing this series, has been ruled out of the show following the fracture. Amy posted a picture of her foot strapped up in a boot as she shared her devastation over the situation in a new post on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She wrote: 'Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot. 'Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possibl

United Kingdom Headlines

