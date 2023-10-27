Strictly Come Dancing: Krishnan’s Journey Is Pure Joy To Watch

is checking in each week to root for our favourite contestants. Settling down on the sofa after a long day and seeing the person we’ve been supporting since the beginning give it their all under the glitter ball is part of what gives the show its appeal.

And this year, there’s one breakout star who seems to have captured the nation's hearts: Krishnan Guru-Murthy. The Channel 4 newscaster, who is partnered with professional Lauren Oakley, has been spreading a hefty dose of joy to viewers since the very start of the series.

You only need to glance at social media, which is filled with messages supporting Krishnan every week. One user wrote on X ‘Congratulations Krishnan and Lauren, you personified the joy of dancing this week. Loved it.’ Another wrote ‘Krishnan is an national treasure of the highest order. #Strictly.’ A third user echoed this idea, writing ‘The real beauty of Krishnan Guru-Murthy is that he looks and sounds like he’s living the dream. headtopics.com

Even the official Strictly account weighed in, writing ‘Roll out the red carpet because @krishgm and @laurenmayoakley just premiered the hottest Quickstep in town! #Strictly.’ Another user added 'Loved it - this is what Strictly is all about a non dancer falling in love with dance, it really shows xx.'

Because that's the thing about Krishnan - he always looks like he's having the best time on the dance floor and his enthusiasm is contagious. It's even earned him the backing of none other thanahead of his Halloween routine this weekend. In the clip, Arnold sent his best wishes to Krishnan and Lauren, saying ‘I want to wish good luck to Lauren and Krishnan in their event, I mean, I know they're gonna outdo everybody. headtopics.com

Read more:

GraziaUK »

Strictly Come Dancing judge breaks silence on Amanda Abbington’s exitStrictly Come Dancing's judge Anton Du Beke has now weighed in on Amanda Abbington's shock departure and said he thinks the actress' decision is 'terribly sad' Read more ⮕

Anton Du Beke says Amanda Abbington 'could have made final' amid feud rumoursStrictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke speaks out on Amanda Abbington's sudden exit. Read more ⮕

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares heart-melting glimpse into 'daddy daycare' with baby LyraThe former Strictly Come Dancing star has embraced new fatherhood Read more ⮕

Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington announce 'last chance' ahead of new career moveThe Strictly Come Dancing co-stars are partners on and off the dancefloor… Read more ⮕

Strictly's Bobby Brazier reiterates his 'love' for show starThe BBC Strictly Come Dancing contestant discussed his close bond with pro dancer Dianne Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing star rushes off stage in tearsBruno Tonioli was unable to hide his emotions as he rushed off stage in tears Read more ⮕