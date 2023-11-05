Strictly Come Dancing contestant performs emotional routine dedicated to late husband

Strictly Come Dancing fans and judges were left in tears during tonight's show as Annabel Croft performed a heart-wrenching routine dedicated to her late husband. Before her emotional performance with her professional partner Johannes Radebe , Annabel said she still 'cries every day' at losing her husband of 36 years to cancer in May. Mel Coleman sadly passed away at 60-years old just 16 weeks after he was first diagnosed.

Mel and Annabel shared three children together, with the family completely heartbroken by the sudden loss. This week on the BBC show was Couple’s Choice routine, which she and partner Johannes opted to perform to the song Wings by Birdy. Annabel wanted to honour Mel in her routine which the sportswoman says is the most emotional and personal dance she's performed so far. Annabel revealed that she "literally sobbed" over the song choice as the words and lyrics "mean so much". She said: "This dance, I want to do this for Mel, there's a lot of meaning behind the dance. It's really special to be able to do it. I just hope that Mel is watching from somewhere, to watch, and will hopefully be proud." Johannes also spoke about how close he had become to Annabel's family and hopes to do them proud. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community toda

