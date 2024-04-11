Street Soccer NI Hosts Premiere Screening of 'The Beautiful Game'

Street Soccer NI hosted the premiere screening of the Nefflix movie ' The Beautiful Game ' at the Queen's Film Theatre (QFT). The event was supported by Radius Housing and Hosford Homeless Services and attended by over 100 participants, including homeless service users from across Northern Ireland. The movie showcases the Homeless World Cup and the importance of raising awareness for the homeless community globally.
Street Soccer NI has previously participated in the Homeless World Cup, with the aim of empowering and inspiring homeless individuals to change their lives for the better
Street Soccer NI Premiere Screening Nefflix Movie The Beautiful Game Queen's Film Theatre Homeless World Cup Raising Awareness Homeless Community
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Busy street in Glasgow city centre street LOCKED DOWNNorth Hanover Street has been closed between Cathedral Street and George Square due to wind blowing debris from a building. Contractors are on their…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »