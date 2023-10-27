Stratford named the 'cultural capital of London' by Forbes

It might surprise you (Picture: Getty Images) When it comes to the best spot for soaking up culture in London, historic Soho or museum-cladded Kensington might instantly spring to mind. However, Forbes has just declared one area as the cultural capital – and it’s come as quite the surprise for many. Stratford has just been named as London’s new cultural centre, according to the business magazine.

Likewise, Forbes adds: ‘In 2024, the cultural side of the park will expand further with Sadler’s Wells East opening. The venue will provide space for touring dance companies to perform with a 550-seat flexible theatre and six studios for creating and developing dance productions.’ Forbes also commended Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the Abba Arena, and the ArcelorMittal Orbit for other cultural options.

