Strangers hailed as heroes for saving man's life

A young man who was helped to safety by a kind group of strangers when he was at his lowest ebb has thanked them for saving his life. Speaking to the ECHO, the man said he "probably wouldn't be here now" if it wasn't for the actions of the group, which included a woman called Chelsea who "continues to be a big support" to him. The man received an outpouring of love and support on social media after telling people about his ordeal on the waterfront earlier in the week.

Posting anonymously on Facebook group Crimewatch Liverpool on Wednesday, April 3, he said he was pulled back to "the right side of the gates" at the docks near the M&S Bank Arena. The incident happened a few days before the post. He said a woman, her partner and a group of other people got out of an Uber and stopped him from "going into the river

