Stranded killer whale calf to be airlifted to reunite with family

Plans are under way to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island in an effort to reunite the young orca with its extended family, Canadian authorities said. Canadian Fisheries Department and First Nations officials said the plan involves placing the two-year-old calf into a sling, lifting it out of the lagoon by helicopter and putting it in a net pen in the ocean while they wait for its family pod to be near before release.

Rescuers have been unable to coax the young whale out of the area since its pregnant mother was stranded at low tide in the lagoon and died on March 23. The plan was agreed to during a meeting between members of the Ehattesaht First Nation council, Fisheries Department officials and marine technical expert

Stranded Killer Whale Calf Airlift Remote Lagoon Family Reunion Canadian Authorities

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Berkshire weekly round-up: 2 March - 8 March 2024A story about Theresa May's decision to step down as an MP was among our most read this week.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Dorset weekly round-up: 2 March - 8 March 2024A story about a museum offering its expertise on tanks to a defence firm was among our most read.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Berkshire's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Berkshire.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Dorset's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Dorset.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Oxfordshire's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Oxfordshire.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for March 10 to March 17, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »