Stormont Health Minister refuses to meet council delegation over Newry hospital concerns

The Stormont Health Minister has refused to meet with a council delegation over concerns a Newry hospital will lose its emergency general surgery . Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) had approved a motion in February seeking to meet UUP rep Robin Swann following his department's approval of the Southern Trust's decision to permanently remove the service from Daisy Hill hospital.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has seen a Department of Health response to be shown councillors next week, which shows the minister has declined to meet a council delegation whilst backing the relocation of the surgery to Craigavon Area hospital. READ MORE: NI's biggest fishing fleet to urge UK gov to relax Brexit visa laws over 'severe shortage of seasonal workers'. Minister Swann's letter reads: "You will recall a decision was made by the Southern health and Care Trust that was then approved by the permanent secretary (Peter May) in line with Change and Withdrawal of Services Guidance (2023) utilising powers set out in the Executive Formation Act. "This allows for approval of such a decision in the absence of ministerial direction and therefore the lack of a health minister is not grounds for review of this decisio

