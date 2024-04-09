Storm Pierrick Causes Chaos in the UK: Holiday Park Guests Rescued, Beach Huts Swept into Sea

Holiday park guests had to be rescued by the emergency services and beach huts were swept into the sea as Storm Pierrick caused chaos in the UK. 65mph winds hit the country and the fire service said it was dealing with “severe flooding incident” at Medmerry holiday park between Bracklesham and Selsey in West Sussex . In another incident high winds and towering waves in Cornwall saw well known beach huts at Castle Beach , Falmouth washed into the sea, Cornwall Live reported.
In the holiday park emergency fire service said it was called in and South East Coast Ambulance confirmed a “number of resources” were sent to help evacuate and rescue a number of people from the site. One person showing signs of hypothermia has also been taken to hospital from the nearby town of Littlehampton, where local residents have been evacuated after the River Arun burst its banks. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews are supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk where the River Arun has burst its banks, leading to severe flooding. Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes. Please avoid the area and remain in your homes where possible to allow our crews to work safely”. With a Met Office yellow warning for wind across the South West in place due to storm Pierrick, named by Meteofrance, the beach huts at Castle Beach in Falmouth were washed into the se
Storm Pierrick UK Holiday Park Beach Huts Emergency Services Rescue Flooding Winds Medmerry Bracklesham Selsey West Sussex Cornwall Castle Beach Falmouth Hypothermia Hospital Littlehampton River Arun
