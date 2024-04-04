Storm Kathleen to Hit Britain with 70mph Winds and Torrential Rain

Storm Kathleen is set to hit Britain this weekend as weather warnings are in place for 70mph winds and torrential rain . The storm was named after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind, rain and snow across the west coast of England and Scotland. Gusts of up to 70mph are expected in exposed areas of the coast on Saturday - with 50mph winds expected more widely.
Travel disruption is expected across road, rail, air and ferry services and coastal areas can expect to see large waves, causing "danger to life". Meanwhile, snow and rain will hit much of central Scotland in the early hours of Friday morning, with a yellow warning in place until 9am. As of Thursday morning, 12 flood warnings were issued and 102 flood alerts. It marks only the second time a UK named storm has reached the letter K, following Storm Katie 2016
Storm Kathleen Britain Weather Warnings 70Mph Winds Torrential Rain Met Office Yellow Warning Travel Disruption Coastal Areas Large Waves Danger To Life Snow Rain Central Scotland Storm Katie
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Rain and wind weather warnings as Storm Kathleen officially namedStorm Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »