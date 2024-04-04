Storm Kathleen to bring rain, snow, and soaring temperatures to UK

The Met Office has officially named the storm moving in on the UK this weekend and bringing with it a ‘smorgasbord of weather’ from rain and snow to soaring temperatures. Areas of the country including Greater Glasgow will be battered by Storm Kathleen from Friday and into the weekend. As reported on Glasgow Live, the areas surrounding the city are about to be hit with wind, rain and snow warnings - despite a forecast for 15 degrees on Saturday.
The Met Office yellow warning for rain comes into effect on Friday (April 5) at 2am continuing until 9am that morning, and encompasses Glasgow city as well as the surrounding area. Meanwhile, a snow warning begins at 3am on Friday (April 5), and will remain in place alongside the rain alert
Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and IrelandRain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said. Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.
