Storm Kathleen to bring rain, snow, and soaring temperatures to UK

The Met Office has officially named the storm moving in on the UK this weekend and bringing with it a ‘smorgasbord of weather’ from rain and snow to soaring temperatures. Areas of the country including Greater Glasgow will be battered by Storm Kathleen from Friday and into the weekend. As reported on Glasgow Live, the areas surrounding the city are about to be hit with wind, rain and snow warnings - despite a forecast for 15 degrees on Saturday.

The Met Office yellow warning for rain comes into effect on Friday (April 5) at 2am continuing until 9am that morning, and encompasses Glasgow city as well as the surrounding area. Meanwhile, a snow warning begins at 3am on Friday (April 5), and will remain in place alongside the rain alert

