Storm Kathleen named as weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

Storm Kathleen has been officially named as a Northern Ireland weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office . The yellow warning will come into force at 8am on Saturday and will remain in force until 10pm on the same day. Having been officially named by Met Eireann, Kathleen will be the eleventh named storm in eight months. Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, and some spots will see 60 to 70 mph gusts. The alert covers the entire region.

The Met Office said: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend." The forecaster added: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend

