Storm Kathleen Causes Travel Chaos in Scotland

Heavy rain and snow have sparked travel chaos as Storm Kathleen batters large parts of Scotland . Motorists in the north of the country are being urged to drive carefully as gritters tackle affected routes on the A9, A85 and A889 on Friday morning. Sharing snowy images on social media, BEAR NW Trunk roads wrote: “Snow affecting the A9 Slochd and Drumochter and the A85 Glen Ogle just now. "We have gritters out treating routes and dealing with any snow but please drive safe and take care.
" Heavy snowfall is also reportedly affecting parts of Tayside and Fife with flooding reported on the M90 motorway. Meanwhile, a major train line has been closed due to flooding on the line with services delayed or cancelled. The route from Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts is currently out of action. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message
Storm Kathleen Travel Chaos Scotland Heavy Rain Snow Motorists Gritters Affected Routes Tayside Fife Flooding M90 Motorway Train Line Services Delayed Services Cancelled
