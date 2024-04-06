Storm Kathleen causes flight cancellations in the UK

Dozens of UK flights have been cancelled as Storm Kathleen brings winds of up to 70mph on potentially the hottest day of the year so far. About 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday have already been cancelled as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind. The warning covers the North West and South West of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm.

A further yellow warning for wind has been issued for north-west Scotland on Sunday between 9am and 3pm, with gusts of up to 70mph expected again, according to the Met Office. Temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia on Saturday as warm air comes in from the continent. Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm – situated out towards the west of the UK – is bringing a southerly wind across the U

UK Flights Storm Kathleen Winds Weather Warning Temperature Met Office

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UK with 70mph windsAbout 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday were cancelled.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen brings 70mph windsWhile some are experiencing wind and rain, others are likely to see the hottest day of the year so far

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Weather: Flights cancelled and thousands without power as Storm Kathleen brings 70mph windsThe storm has hit parts of the UK and Ireland, with Titanic Belfast forced to close on Saturday due to damage to its roof.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Scotland Braces for Storm Kathleen with 70mph WindsScotland is preparing for the arrival of Storm Kathleen, which is expected to bring winds of 70mph across the country. Gale force winds are likely to affect western coastal areas, posing a 'danger to life' due to large waves and flying debris. Despite the storm, some areas in the east of Scotland may experience temperatures in the mid-to-late teens. The Met Office has issued a weather warning and provided a map indicating the areas and timing of the strong winds. Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Fife, and the Borders are among the regions expected to be affected.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

UK hit by 70mph Storm Kathleen winds as temperatures climb to 22°C70 UK flights have been cancelled so far this weekend, with road, rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

UK to record hottest day of year as Storm Kathleen batters west with 70mph windsThe Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 22C in parts of East Anglia.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »