Storm Kathleen causes flight cancellations in the UK

Dozens of UK flights have been cancelled as Storm Kathleen brings winds of up to 70mph on potentially the hottest day of the year so far. About 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday have already been cancelled as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind. The warning covers the North West and South West of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm.
A further yellow warning for wind has been issued for north-west Scotland on Sunday between 9am and 3pm, with gusts of up to 70mph expected again, according to the Met Office. Temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia on Saturday as warm air comes in from the continent. Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm – situated out towards the west of the UK – is bringing a southerly wind across the U
