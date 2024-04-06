Storm Kathleen Causes Flight Cancellations and Disruptions in the UK

70 UK flights have been cancelled so far this weekend, with road, rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected. Storm Kathleen is set to bring the hottest day of the year in the UK today and gusts of 70mph, as flood warnings are issued. On Saturday 70 UK flights were cancelled, with road, rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected and the potential for power cuts and phone service outages.
Coastal areas on the Irish Sea may see large waves and winds of up to 70mph with gusts of 50-60mph likely across the north and south-west of England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, between 8am and 10pm. It also issued 45 red cautions for strong streams on the River Thames, advising users of all boats not to navigate. The Met Office updated its weather alert to forecast stronger gusts during Storm Kathleen than previously predicted, warning of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
