Storm Kathleen Causes Disruption in Scotland

Storm Kathleen looks set to rage on for another day as Scots have been warned of potential flooding, power cuts and travel disruption . The 11th named storm of the season, which arrived in the UK on Saturday April 6, has been causing very strong and blustery winds which wreaked havoc with air and rail travel yesterday. These high winds, coupled with spells of heavy rain, are likely to continue today, Sunday April 7 - bringing a risk of further disruption which Scots should be prepared for.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has 18 regional flood alerts and 43 flood warnings in place in Scotland. They have been in force since Saturday. The Met Office has also issued a new yellow wind warning to come in force at 9am on Sunday, affecting parts of the east and northern Highlands, the Isle of Skye and the Hebrides. It will remain in force until 3pm. Winds as high as 73mph were recorded in Drumalbin, South Lanarkshir

