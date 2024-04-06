Storm Kathleen causes disruption in Northern Ireland

High winds from Storm Kathleen brought disruption across Northern Ireland on Saturday with road closures , power cuts and flight cancellations . Dublin and Belfast airports saw flights cancelled as the storm battered the UK and Ireland. Ferries were also cancelled due to high winds . A further yellow warning for wind has been issued for north-west Scotland on Sunday between 9am and 3pm, with gusts of up to 70mph expected again, according to the Met Office .

AC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt

