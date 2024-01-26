Storm Jocelyn wreaks havoc in the UK

First came Storm Agnes. Storm Babet followed and then Storm Ciarán gripped the nation. Now, Storm Jocelyn has caused havoc. In a typical autumn and winter, the UK experiences six to seven storms. However this season the country has been pummelled by 10 storms, which have brought severe conditions, including but not limited to winds of up to 100mph and heavy rain resulting in major floods.

Is 2023/24 the stormiest on record? Ever since the UK started naming storms, this is only the second time the letter J has been reached since 2015. In 2015, the furthest Britain reached in naming a storm was Storm Kate. However, even if the number of named storms this winter surpasses the total in 2015/16, it is difficult to accurately say if this season has been the most stormy





Passengers on flights landing at Belfast International Airport on Sunday night have spoken of the travel chaos which ensued due to Storm Isha. Flights faced delays and diversions across the UK and Ireland due to the strong winds from the storm battering airports and planes with gusts of up to 100mph.

Residents in the eastern U.S. are preparing for heavy snowfall and difficult travel conditions. A winter storm warning is in effect with significant snow accumulations and gusty winds.

A snowstorm is expected to hit Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, with snow accumulations of six inches up to a foot and winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The storm is also predicted to affect parts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stated that the city is preparing for the snowstorm but doesn't expect it to be a major event. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey urged residents to stay warm and safe during the storm.

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across Lancashire and Cumbria after torrential rain and strong winds battered the region. Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc across the UK leaving thousands of homes without power with gusts of 80mph and heavy downpours causing delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

A warning has been issued for Morecambe Bay over a 'supercell thunderstorm' which is sweeping the North West. It's after the same type of storm is thought to have resulted in a tornado that damaged homes in Greater Manchester.

