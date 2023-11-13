Storm Debi causes road closures and disruption in Northern Ireland

Some roads remain closed and there is disruption to the public transport network across Northern Ireland following Storm Debi. Weather warnings were in place but have since been lifted by the Met Office. Warnings in the Republic of Ireland - including a rare red warning, the highest level - have also ended. In Northern Ireland, about 2,000 customers were without power, mainly in Craigavon, Newry and Downpatrick, according to electricity grid operator NIE Networks.

As of 09:00 GMT there had been 22mm (0.87in) at Glennane in County Armagh - the most in any single area. The fastest wind gust recorded in Northern Ireland by 09:00 was 73mph (113km/h) at Killowen in County Down. Some roads have been closed in Ballymena due to fallen trees and Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said there were reports of a landslip on the A2 Coast Road in Glenarm, County Antrim. The A22 Killyleagh Road in Downpatrick was also closed at Quoile Bridge due to damage caused by the stor

