Storm Ciaran: Orwell Bridge closed and fallen trees in Essex as high winds and heavy rain hit East

The Met Office has issued an amber "danger to life" wind warning for most of Thursday along the entirety of theThe A14 Orwell Bridge over the River Orwell near Ipswich is closed, with drivers advised to plan their journeys and allow additional time to travel, as it is not expected to re-open until Friday.

Also in Suffolk, Mill Street in Mildenhall was blocked both ways due to a fallen tree between Station Road and Ship Gardens.Meanwhile in the early hours of Thursday morning, Essex Police warned that fallen trees may cause disruption in the Uttlesford area."This is due to a large tree across the road. Essex Highways are aware. Please avoid the area."

Traffic monitoring websites also reported that a fallen tree in the Harwich area had blocked the B1414 Oakley Road in both directions between Low Road and Mayes Lane in Little Oakley. In Norfolk, the Broads Authority warned boaters not to go on the water if possible as fast flowing water posed a danger to life. headtopics.com

“We are advising boaters not to navigate during the storm if possible, and to expect high-water levels to remain long after the storm recedes.” said Lucy Burchnall, head of ranger services.The Met Office said its amber weather warning for the Essex coast meant very strong winds may "disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage.

