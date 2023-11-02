Storm Ciaran latest: Wind speed up to 104mph; island residents told 'don't go outside'; rain warnings across UK

Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink has advised people to 'strongly consider' if their journey is necessary this morning as Storm Ciaran hits.

The operators have warned there is likely to be 'major disruption' to services, and it is 'unlikely that staff will be able to provide rail replacement transport'. Routes between Brighton and London will have a 'significantly reduced service', they said. 'Specifically don't attempt to travel from Brighton to London during this morning's peak,' they added.

