Storm Ciaran latest: 'Nasty three-day storm' hits UK; school closures in south; some Britons told to work from home

Storm Ciaran is also bringing strong winds to parts of France, including the northwestern coastline. Cornish weather team issues second-ever severe weather warning

"Please note we don't issue these types of weather warnings very offen, but due to the strength of the winds now feel we need to ," the team wrote on X. It said parts of west Cornwall and the north coastline are at risk of gusts between 80-100mph during the early hours of the morning until about 11am.

It said it is"crucial" for people to stay away from the seafront as"high tides and strong waves are extremely dangerous". "At home, or in your workplace, close and securely fasten doors and windows, and secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows."The latest update from the Met Office shows Storm Ciaran has pushed into parts of the southwest coast. People have been urged to"take care" if they are out and about this evening.There is a possibility of a sting jet - a small core of yet stronger winds - developing with Storm Ciaran. headtopics.com

Cars and tractors have been pictured driving through floodwaters, while residents use sandbags to try to protect their properties in Sugar Island, Newry Town. Explained: Why we're expecting a 'weather bomb'It has been given superpowers thanks to a temperature discrepancy between Canada and the United States.

Within this process, Ciaran will see its central pressure drop rapidly - this is called explosive cyclogenesis - or a weather bomb. In fact, Ciaran may break records for its low pressure centre.

