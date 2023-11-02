Storm Ciaran Hits Britain with 110mph Winds and Heavy Rain

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Forecasters predict at least another week of heavy rain and winds. Follow all the latest updates on the Storm Ciaran chaos in ourStorm Ciaran has hit Britain as 110mph winds continue to whip water through coastal towns, amid fears lives are at risk. Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast along the south coast of England with two amber 'danger to life' warnings in force across England and Wales. Britain is bracing for major travel chaos with huge delays expected for trains, flights and ferries expected to last until Saturday. Already winds of up to 110mph have been recorded in the Channel Islands, as forecasters fear up to three inches of rainfall could fall in a matter of hours. People are also being advised to stay away from coastal paths and promenades amid fears 35ft waves could sweep them into the sea. Dramatic footage shows a road blocked by a fallen tree in East Sussex, while aggressive waves spray cars and batter the Penzance seafront in Cornwal

Storm Ciaran: 'Major incident' declared and 110mph wind warning as wild weather sweeps towards UKThe Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for the South West and south coast of England for Thursday as Storm Ciaran approaches. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran Chaos: Strong Winds and Rain Expected in BritainThe Met Office has issued a warning about the Storm Ciaran chaos in Britain. Strong winds and rain are expected, which may cause flying debris and flooding. Residents are advised to stay at home and rail operators have issued a 'do not travel' warning. Read more ⮕

Britain prepares for Storm Ciaran 'weather bomb' with school closures and flood barriersBritain is bracing for the incoming Storm Ciaran, with dozens of schools closing and flood barriers being put up. The storm has sparked a red warning in the Channel Islands, with winds of up to 100mph expected. Pupils in Jersey have been told to stay at home, and schools in Southampton, Fareham, and Stubbington are also closing. The Met Office warns of flying debris, flooding, and potential structural damage to buildings. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán set to batter Britain within hours: When and where will it hit?The Met Office has issued ‘danger to life’ warnings for parts of the UK as Storm Ciarán is set to bring chaos in the coming days. Read more ⮕