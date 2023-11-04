Storm Ciaran brings flood alerts to Scotland

Six flood alerts remain in place as Storm Ciaran enters its second day in Scotland. Areas to expect to be hit by heavy downpour include Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside and the Scottish Borders. A yellow weather warning for the northern and eastern parts of Scotland will also remain in place until 6pm today

. The Met Office has warned members of the public to prepare for difficult driving conditions, flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater. Floods minister Rebecca Pow said potential flooding risks remained across the UK with river levels still high, large waves at the coast and saturated ground. Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Hopefully the worst of it is now easing at it moves away. Ciaran is moving into the North Sea. "It’s weakening. It is filling but it’s still bringing quite a blustery wind to many places.” Top news stories today Longer spells of rain will continue across the north east of Scotland and parts of the Pennines later on Friday, but it will be a quieter picture further south compared with Thursday, Mr McGivern said. Over the weekend, the north west will see showers, as will the north east of Scotland. Don't miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond - Sign up to our daily newsletter here

