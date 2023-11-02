Storm Ciarán: What is happening on the trains and roads in the South East?

As Storm Ciarán arrives, there are travel disruptions and road closures in the South East. Winds of up to 85mph are expected in some areas, as well as heavy rain.A335 Thomas Lewis Way both ways closed due to flooding from Horseshoe Bridge to Saint Denys Road.A29 Church Hill Road is closed from 9pm (2 November) for safety reasons. In hopes of re-opening by midday Friday 3 November following an inspection.

Services from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will be changed after Basingstoke, calling at Woking and London Waterloo onlyFlooding at Dean means that services are currently unable to run between Romsey and Salisbury. Trains will be cancelled or revised.

Flooding between Ash and Wanborough means that trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Guildford. Trains running through these stations could be delayed.- X5 service diverted via Privett Road and Gomer Lane in both directions until 0730 Friday 3 November. Jellicoe Avenue and Stokes Bay Road will not be served for safety reasons.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know... headtopics.com

