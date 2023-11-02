Storm Ciarán: Major incident declared as homes are evacuated and schools closed

Flood warnings are in place along the south coast of England as Storm Ciarán brings high winds and heavy rain.

A further 134 alerts are in place for possible flooding. Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciarán could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and Northeast coasts on Thursday."

A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciarán will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph. The French coast saw winds of up to 110mph in western Brittany overnight, while all flights from Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports on Thursday have been cancelled. headtopics.com

Good Morning Britain Weather Presenter Laura Tobin explains how Storm Ciarán is expected to develop throughout ThursdayA spokesperson on behalf of train operators said: "Our colleagues will be working extremely hard over the coming days to keep passengers on the move but also to keep them safe during this bad weather.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: "Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph." headtopics.com

