Storm Ciarán: Jersey officials declare major incident as 100mph gusts of wind expected

for coastal flooding, high winds and thunderstorms have been issued by Jersey Met when the storm is expected to peak.Credit: Domonic AAA Tree Services.

The storm is expected to peak between 4am-9am on Thursday 2 November, with gusts reaching up to a "violent storm force 11" on the Beaufort scale.Officials are warning people to stay away from coastal areas and not to put themselves in any unnecessary danger.Roads around the Channel Islands are being closed while temporary flood defences are put in place.

In Jersey, Victoria Avenue, Havre des Pas, Green Street, Roseville Street, Cleveland Road and La Neuve Route will close from 5:30pm on Wednesday 1 November. In Guernsey, motorists are being urged to "park sensibly" by police. Bailiwick Law Enforcement says "anyone who needs to drive should do so cautiously." headtopics.com

A "situation room" is being set up in the headquarters of Jersey Police to co-ordinate the emergency response. An 'advice line' for Jersey residents needing non-emergency support will be in place from midnight on Thursday. It will be available on 01534 612222.Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News:

