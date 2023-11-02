Storm Ciarán: Government confirms 'adequate reserves of food' in Jersey

's government says there are "adequate reserves of food" on the island, despite recent panic-buying ahead of Storm Ciarán's arrival.for coastal flooding, winds up to around 100mph and thunderstorms have been issued by Jersey Met for the coming days, which residents were warned could lead to disruption to the island's supply chain.
A government statement issued on Wednesday 1 November said: "As Storm Ciarán approaches, with significant disruption expected on Thursday 2 November, we ask islanders to be respectful of others when purchasing products and to buy responsibly in the shops and supermarkets.
"Jersey’s supply chain has built-in resilience, which means that retailers have adequate reserves of food and we have been liaising with supermarkets to ensure minimal short-term disruption." The government says retailers have confirmed extra supplies have been ordered ahead of Storm Ciarán's arrival, saying: "Supermarkets expect to be well stocked, including with fresh food for Wednesday." headtopics.com
However, supermarkets including the Co-op, Iceland, M&S, Morrisons and Waitrose have confirmed they will not open on Thursday. In a statement, a Waitrose spokesperson said: "This isn't a decision we've taken lightly but it's the right thing to do to protect our customers and partners."
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: