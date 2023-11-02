Storm Ciarán: Government confirms 'adequate reserves of food' in Jersey

's government says there are "adequate reserves of food" on the island, despite recent panic-buying ahead of Storm Ciarán's arrival.for coastal flooding, winds up to around 100mph and thunderstorms have been issued by Jersey Met for the coming days, which residents were warned could lead to disruption to the island's supply chain.

A government statement issued on Wednesday 1 November said: "As Storm Ciarán approaches, with significant disruption expected on Thursday 2 November, we ask islanders to be respectful of others when purchasing products and to buy responsibly in the shops and supermarkets.

"Jersey’s supply chain has built-in resilience, which means that retailers have adequate reserves of food and we have been liaising with supermarkets to ensure minimal short-term disruption." The government says retailers have confirmed extra supplies have been ordered ahead of Storm Ciarán's arrival, saying: "Supermarkets expect to be well stocked, including with fresh food for Wednesday." headtopics.com

However, supermarkets including the Co-op, Iceland, M&S, Morrisons and Waitrose have confirmed they will not open on Thursday. In a statement, a Waitrose spokesperson said: "This isn't a decision we've taken lightly but it's the right thing to do to protect our customers and partners."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News:

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

Red warnings for Storm Ciarán coastal flooding and severe winds 'very likely', say Jersey MetThe rare red alert is the highest available to forecasters and would see people urged to stay indoors. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: Jersey islanders warned of 90mph windsIslanders are urged to “remain vigilant” and be prepared for “severe conditions” as storm looms. Read more ⮕

'These could be a difficult few days', Jersey's Chief Minister warns ahead of Storm CiaránJersey's Chief Minister has called on islanders to act responsibly and look out for each other as the Channel Islands brace for the arrival of Storm Ciarán. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: Jersey officials declare major incident as 100mph gusts of wind expectedForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands as the eye of Storm Ciarán arrives. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: 'Violent storm force 11' forecast issued for the Channel IslandsForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2. Read more ⮕