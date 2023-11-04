Storm Ciarán brings weather warnings and potential tornadoes to Scotland

A number of weather warnings are in place across Scotland this week as Storm Ciarán makes landfall in the South of England, potentially bringing tornadoes. The Met Office has warned of heavy rain and strong winds with many schools being forced to close south of the border

.has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday While warnings have been issued by TORRO for tornadoes in the South of England and the Channel Islands, there appears to be no such alert in place for On Twitter, the weather organisation announced that it was issuing a TORRO Tornado Watch across South Wales and England. It said:"Reports are coming in of a possible tornado and large hail over Jersey overnight. Please let us know if you have any information." The last major tornado recorded in Scotland was in September of 2022 when a Waterspout Tornado was spotted over the town of Bonnyrigg in Midlothian.

