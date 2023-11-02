Storm Ciarán brings 'danger to life' gusts and heavy rain

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A 'MAJOR incident' has been declared as Storm Ciarán brings 98pmh 'danger to life' gusts and heavy rain in hours. Much of Britain has been urged to stay safe as the dreaded band of stormy weather hit at around 6pm on Wednesday evening. Forecasters have warned that Storm Ciaran could pose a 'risk to life' as winds of up to 80mph are expected in coastal areas. Popular ferry services have similarly been suspended amid red weather warnings in the Channel Islands. Both freight and passenger routes have been cut by Condor Ferries today, and DFDS has cancelled select services from East Sussex to France. At present there are also two amber weather warnings for wind in place across the whole of the south of England. The alert covering the south west coast is in place until 11am, while the south east can expect to see some relief by 5pm. Meanwhile a yellow warning for wind has been issued across Wales today which is in affect until midnight tomorrow. 'Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.' Meanwhile, 'large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties' is also a concern for those in coastal communities

