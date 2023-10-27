Storm Babet: NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council staff praised

It has emerged some Perth and Kinross Council, NHS Tayside and health and social care staff took "extraordinary measures to get to work" during Storm Babet.

The extraordinary lengths taken by staff was raised by Cllr Sheila McCole at an NHS Tayside board meeting on Thursday, October 26. Cllr McCole represents Perth and Kinross Council's elected members on the NHS Tayside board. The SNP councillor said she had heard stories of both council and NHS workers going to extraordinary lengths to get to work.

The Perth City South councillor sought assurance there were steps taken to "ensure members of staff do not take risks to get to and from their workplace".As flooding events happen more regularly, she suggested they "maybe need a weather resilience plan as well as a winter resilience plan". headtopics.com

Director of Finance Stuart Lyall - who was deputising for the chief executive at Thursday's meeting - said: "We would not encourage staff or patients to take any unnecessary risks." She said: "We do not ask staff to take risks to get to and from work. We were offering staff the option to stay overnight. And because some of the staff are long in the tooth - like me - they came to work with overnight rucksacks."

Employee director Jenny Alexander said: "We made sure we had accommodation in all areas if they could not get home and were supplied with hot meals." Perth and Kinross Council also took steps to ensure the safety of staff and thanked staff for their commitment to delivering services during the storm. headtopics.com

"Council and Health and Social Care Partnership staff continued to provide support to people across Perth and Kinross during the bad weather, with vulnerable people prioritised for care at home and district nursing support by the HSCP as required.

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Volunteers praised for efforts around Alyth and Coupar Angus after Storm BabetIn the village of Kettins, some locals were without electricity from 11am on Thursday until 4.30pm on Friday. Read more ⮕

Lincoln Central Market revamp nears completion despite Storm Babet delayExternal works at Lincoln's Central Market were delayed by Storm Babet, the council says. Read more ⮕

Warning of more heavy rain in Scotland less than a week since Storm BabetThe Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for rain covering much of eastern Scotland. Read more ⮕

Warning of more heavy rain in Scotland less than a week since Storm BabetThe Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for rain covering much of eastern Scotland. Read more ⮕

Storm Babet sees shipwreck wash up on Marske beachThe structure was discovered in Marske, on Teesside, following the storm, prompting speculation it could be from Whitby whaler The Esk, which sank in 1826. Read more ⮕

Warning of more heavy rain to come across Scotland following Storm BabetThe latest yellow weather warning for rain covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross. Read more ⮕