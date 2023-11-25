Stop Making Discord Servers for Things That Don't Need Them

I am in 41 Discord servers. Some belong to livestreamers and their viewers, some are community hubs for small indie games, several are modding and speedrunning communities, and others just for small groups of friends. I've lurked in more than 41 at times, and even that number doesn't rival what some of my friends juggle. I've watched enough servers come and go and after seven years that I am begging everyone to stop making Discord servers for things that just don't need them.
Now that Discord has made itself the de facto gaming hangout space and is pushing for ubiquity in all online communities, it may feel like whatever you're organizingI promise it doesn't. Please don't start a Discord server if you are:A modder who already has an account on NexusMods or ModDB.(Image credit: Public Discord server) Bug report channels are chaos: developers and modders get flooded with complaints about bugs, then discussions of the bug, and then 10 more people reporting the same bug. If you've ever been annoyed by duplicate issue threads on Reddit or a forum, know that Discord is far wors
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »