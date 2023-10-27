Stop criticising The Crown – it’s the perfect history lesson for millennials

From Horrible Histories to Hilary Mantel, fiction has long helped us to understand the past – and forces us to question how historical narratives are formedElizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in series five of The Crown (Photo: Netflix)century Britain into conversation, I have also found myself ashamed by the inevitable confession that follows. I am not, as I may appear, a notable intellectual with a ludicrously impressive general knowledge.

And yet, as excitement for the sixth series – the first four episodes of which will be released on Netflix on 16 November – builds, I think it’s time to put that shame aside.

The debate surrounding historical fiction – which has recently included the work of authors such as Hilary Mantel and Philippa Gregory – has raged for decades. Historian and historical fiction writer Simon Sebag-Montefiore has said that “historical fiction is simply fiction set in the past, and should be judged as such”: ie, it’s best not to dwell on how “true” it is to real life. headtopics.com

Fiction restores humanity and life to the characters from the past. There’s no way that we can ever have a complete account of the conversations and feelings of the people we study through history. The best we can do is imagine it in order to better understand how they functioned, and why they did what they did – historians do this as well as fiction writers.

For me, this only serves to demonstrate further the subjectivity of historical accounts. I am aware that there are some “inaccuracies” in– which its historical director Annie Sulzberger has clarified to be creative decisions rather than simply mistakes – that are plainly not what happened (such as, as Wilson points out, the episode in which Prince Philip’s family come to visit him at boarding school and are killed in a plane crash; in fact, they were travelling to attend a wedding). headtopics.com

And they might come away with a renewed, or perhaps entirely novel, interest in the history of the country they live in. They might then google Aberfan, or Thatcherism, or the complicated legacy of the Commonwealth – and then they might even buy a book. All this because they’ve realised that history is about characters and relationships as well as wars and elections. Feelings as well as facts.

