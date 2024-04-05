Stolen Titian painting of Mary and Jesus up for auction

A painting of Mary cradling Jesus which was stolen and later found has been put up for auction and could fetch up to £25 million. The 16th century artwork, Rest On The Flight Into Egypt by Titian , was offered by Lord Bath and the Longleat Trustees and will be auctioned in London.

It was stolen in 1995 and found in 2002. The painting is estimated to be worth between £15 million and £25 million.

