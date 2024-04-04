Stockport's Regeneration Continues with New Cycle and Walking Ramp

When the first buses rolled out of Stockport interchange last month, it marked a landmark moment for the town which is undergoing huge change. The £140 million project is at the heart of Stockport's regeneration plans, and has led to the opening of Viaduct Park and the creation of 200 new apartments. But work hasn't stopped there, as there are more improvements taking place this month for residents to look forward to.

Towards the end of April, a new spiral cycle and walking ramp is due to open, linking the town to the Trans Pennine Trail and a public area along the River Mersey. It's hoped the new ramp will encourage more active forms of travel around the town, creating new routes for walkers and cyclists and reducing traffic. The new ramp will complement the cycle and pedestrian walkway already in place which links to the town's railway station

