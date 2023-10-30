Stockport primary school closes because of RAAC

St Thomas’ C of E Primary School on Marriott Street will shut it doors today and tomorrow following Government guidance on Reinforced Aerated Autoclave Concrete (RAAC).

The council has been carrying out inspections at schools across the borough to check for safety issues with the material. READ MORE: "It feels like there are a lot of people on my back all the time": Thousands of people in Stockport are all having the same problem

A Stockport council statement read: "This was a difficult decision to take but the safety of staff and pupils is our paramount concern. "We are working closely with the school to make sure alternative arrangements are up and running as soon as possible. headtopics.com

"We also continue to carry out inspections across the borough so we can be assured about the condition of the roof material and that RAAC is not present." RAAC is a lightweight material used between the 1950s and 1990s, mostly in flat roofs but it has also been used for walls and floors.

In May 2019, the Standing Committee on Structural Safety raised concerns over the use of RAAC and the potential risks which can include structures collapsing. The material has also been found in other buildings around Greater Manchester such as at Wythenshawe and North Manchester General hospitals. headtopics.com

