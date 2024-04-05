Steven Kitshoff to leave Ulster at end of season

Steven Kitshoff says Ulster will always have a place in his heart as the province confirmed he will leave at the end of the current season. The two-time World Cup winner arrived at Kingspan Stadium last October after helping South Africa secure back-to-back wins in the tournament. Kitshoff had agreed a three-year deal with the URC side, but Ulster said they had "mutually agreed" to draw the Springbok’s contract to an early close.

The 32-year-old is set to rejoin the Stormers, who he left to come to Belfast, but he said he had enjoyed his time with the province

Steven Kitshoff Ulster Rugby Departure Contract Stormers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steven Kitshoff says heartfelt goodbye as he calls time on short spell at UlsterTwo-time World Cup winner latest high-profile departure from the province

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Talk of Kitshoff exit won't be distractionUlster captain Iain Henderson believes the province will still see the best of Steven Kitshoff despite prop's uncertain future.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Sophie Ellis Bextor and 5,000m world record holder set for Belfast parks eventsWorld record holder Joshua Cheptegei to be star turn at Ulster University 5K race

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Tyrone v Down Ulster U20 tie switched after Healy Park deemed unplayableThe Red Hands have been forced to concede home advantage for tonight's game

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Ulster Orchestra: 'We're hoping just to make a few sparks'The Ulster Orchestra is promoting the educational and developmental benefits of orchestral music.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Crumlin community reeling over Ulster Bank closureUlster Bank closes its doors in Crumlin for final time, leaving the village with no physical bank.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »