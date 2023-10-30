Stephen Ferris casts doubt on Sexton and O'Gara coaching together

Stephen Ferris appeared to pour cold water on the prospect of Johnny Sexton and Ronan O'Gara ever working together as part of an Irish coaching set-up.

The legendary out-half's name is already being linked with a potential coaching role under head coach Andy Farrell, while La Rochelle boss O'Gara is being tipped to eventually succeed Farrell when the time comes.

"Back-to-back Champion Cup wins with La Rochelle prove that, and he seems to be well respected by his staff and players."The Munster and Leinster icons were fierce rivals in the early 2010s and battled for the number 10 Irish jersey on many occasions. headtopics.com

"How can you say because of a six-week block, Ireland are a failure? They are on a really good trajectory. "I feel they will continue to evolve. Yes, Johnny Sexton has stepped down, but that provides opportunities for other guys.

"You have the two Byrne brothers (Harry and Ross), and of course the outstanding Jack Crowley who has been turning it on. So I have just named off six out-halves there.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Ronan O'Gara Criticizes Decision to Keep Johnny Sexton on the FieldRonan O'Gara believes Johnny Sexton should have been substituted due to fatigue in Ireland's World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand . Read more ⮕

Stephen Robinson tells Michael Mandron a Celtic start is no guaranteeThe St Mirren gaffer is flying high but says boots need to be on the ground against Celtic in midweek. Read more ⮕

Thompson: Stephen Curry, the Kings slayer, does it to Sacramento againSacramento seems to bring out the best in Steph Curry. It happened again on Friday. Read more ⮕

Neighbours confirms another big return as shock secret is revealedThe pair discuss the 'tantalising' comeback of the popular soap with Senior Soaps Reporter Stephen Patterson. Read more ⮕

Scottish Holidaymaker in Coma to be Flown Home by Air AmbulanceStephen Ross, a Scots holidaymaker who fell and suffered a brain aneurysm in a Benidorm hotel, is set to be flown back to Glasgow via an intensive care air ambulance. His partner, Lorraine Johnson, is overjoyed by the news as Stephen has started to recognize her and show signs of recovery. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street Spoiler: Audrey Shattered by Peter's BombshellIn upcoming Coronation Street scenes, Audrey is devastated when Peter reveals the truth about Stephen's death, unaware that the police dropped their investigation against him. Read more ⮕