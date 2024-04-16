Stephen Baxter praises Stuart Dallas' journey as a model for young Northern Irish players

Stephen Baxter believes the road travelled by Stuart Dallas provides a "better grounding" for young Northern Irish players aiming to make it across the water.

"There's been a host of players who have moved on from the Irish League in recent times. It's become a hunting ground for a lot of clubs in the last two or three years," he said. "This level of football that we're now playing is a very attractive place for young players to start showing what they're all about.

Dallas spent a fruitful two seasons at Seaview and Baxter, who spoke of his pride at being a part of the Cookstown man's journey, said that period not only helped put Dallas on the map but it was also a catalyst for Crusaders as well.

