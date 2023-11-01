Stephanie Davis to leave Coronation Street as her character's story arc ends

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Stephanie Davis, who gained a reputation as a wildchild on the soap Hollyoaks, was thrilled to have the opportunity to redeem herself when she was cast in Coronation Street earlier this year. However, her character Courtney will be leaving the show as the story arc is complete. There is a possibility for her return in the future. Corrie is also welcoming back five major stars for upcoming storylines. Will is returning as gangster Harvey Gaskell, Jacqueline Leonard as Linda Hancock, and Matt Milburn as Tommy Orpington. The show's producer teased an exciting Christmas Day episode and a two-hander scene between two characters. Stephanie Davis also made an appearance on a TV show where she explored a fellow model's London apartment and discovered a sex swing. The show she will be starring in, which focuses on the success of a team after being bought for £1, will air on November 15th

Bethany's Dramatic Comeback to Coronation StreetCoronation Street producer Iain MacLeod confirms the return of five familiar characters, including Bethany Platt, for some dramatic storylines. Bethany finds herself in the middle of a chaotic love quadrangle as she reunites with the Platts. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Alcoholic Peter's life at risk amid exitIt's going to be a big week on the street. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: A face returns to seduce major characterRyan sees Lauren's phone has an O-Vidz notification and is horrified to realise she's doing porn. A worried Ryan confronts Lauren but she hurries off upset, reminding him they're not mates. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street character faces final Christmas without familyPaul Foreman, a character on Coronation Street, may spend his final Christmas without his family due to chaos in the Bernie/Winter household. Paul has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and his loved ones have been supporting him. However, Bernie's involvement in scams and schemes may prevent her from being with her family during the festive period. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul's death date is confirmed'My grandfather died from motor neurone disease': Dan Brocklebank chats to Metro about Billy Mahew's triumphs on Coronation Street at the British Soap Awards 2023. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan parties with co-star's daughterJenny stops by and tells Daisy she's surprised to hear she's going to see Christina. Unable to keep up the pretence, Daisy confesses she's actually going to spend the night with Ryan, leaving Jenny stunned. Read more ⮕