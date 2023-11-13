Step Aerobics: The 90s Workout Making a Comeback

The famous step aerobics workout, popular in the 90s, is making a comeback. It was created by fitness instructor Gin Miller as a way to rehabilitate a knee injury. After disappearing from gym schedules, step aerobics is now being reintroduced by trendy gym chain Frame, targeting both Gen Z and older millennials.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NOTTSLİVE: Chef has ingredient for perfect poached eggs and it's not vinegarEvan Martin has explained step by step how to make the perfect poached eggs every time

Source: nottslive | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Chelsea rise to Manchester City challenge and spy meaningful revival amid the bedlamChelsea under Mauricio Pochettino remain a work in progress but their performance against the champions felt like a significant step forward

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Sunak's Last Chance to Streamline Top TeamRishi Sunak held his long-awaited reshuffle on Monday in what could be his last chance to streamline his top team ahead of the next election. The Cabinet changeover saw the surprise return of David Cameron, as well as the expected sacking of Suella Braverman after weeks of controversy. Numerous mid-level ministers also took the reshuffle as an opportunity to step back from their roles, with several saying they wanted to spend more time on local causes.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Chef has ingredient for perfect poached eggs and it's not vinegarEvan Martin has explained step by step how to make the perfect poached eggs every time

Source: nottslive | Read more »

METROUK: EastEnders spoilers: First look at Sam Mitchell's dramatic returnSam stages her comeback in a chaotic and dramatic fashion.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »