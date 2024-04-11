Stench at Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh Event Causes Player to Leave

Imagine being worried that you'd upset someone at an event so much they left, only to find out it was actually because the venue (and probably you too) stank so bad they couldn't handle it anymore. That's what happened at a recent Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh event, which has gone viral on Twitter after one player revealed she couldn't stand to be in such a pungent environment.
According to a machine translation, she had revealed it was her first time there but left soon after, prompting the player to wonder if it was because she'd lost. Turns out that, uh, wasn't quite the case. The woman in question came to Twitter to reveal that her leaving had nothing to do with losing or her interaction with the other player, but because of how bad the stench was inside the card shop. "I left halfway through because I couldn't stand the smell," she tweeted. "It's not like I lost or was sad." saying "It smelled so bad it was no laughing matter." When another user said "No wonder the number of female duelists aren't increasing," she The stench-y claims made their way back to the original tweeter, who was quick to hop on the defensive. "I think I'm okay because I take a bath every day," he. "Saying that people who play Yu-Gi-Oh! stink is a prejudice In the past, the smell was a problem, so we took measures such as installing commercial air purifier
