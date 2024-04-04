Stefan Ortega to Decide Future at Manchester City

Stefan Ortega will make a decision on his future at Manchester City this summer after consulting with his wife ahead of the birth of the couple's second child . The 31-year-old is currently enjoying his longest run in the City team, starting three successive games having come on for the injured Ederson in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, but with just a year left on his contract at the Etihad, the goalkeeper admits his future beyond the end of this season is uncertain.

Ortega is settled in Manchester and his first child is in a nursery in the area, but wife Sabina is due to give birth to their second child in August and the German said it will be a family decision over whether to remain at City or look to move on, with a return to Germany potentially on the card

