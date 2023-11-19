Steam Deck OLED Offers Improved Response Time and Input Lag

With its remarkable OLED HDR display, dramatically improved battery life and numerous quality of life fixes, the new Steam Deck OLED is an exceptional PC handheld - but there was something else I noticed during testing that I wanted to check out. The system felt snappier and more responsive - and it is.

Backers of the DF Supporter Program were also expecting response time improvements from the new screen which further motivated my testing and yes, it turns out that Steam Deck OLED doesn't just last longer and look better, depending on your sensitivity to input lag, itAt a basic level you can define input lag as the time taken between user input - like pressing a button - then the resulting action happening on-screen. There's always going to be processing time within the game engine itself, which is the time taken to process the input from the player through the game logic and then through the renderer. This will vary quite dramatic in of itself from game to game. And then there's extra lag from the display itsel





Steam Deck OLED vs Steam Deck LCD: what's inside

Steam Deck OLED review: a beautiful display upgrade

Valve announces Steam Deck OLED model with an improved battery life and HDR

Steam Deck 2 could be out by 2025 says Valve as OLED model revealed

This 61TB homebrew hack nukes the Steam Deck's storage 'problem' from orbit

Valve says 'technology doesn't exist' yet for full Steam Deck 2.0

