Stay in a Fairytale Castle near Alton Towers

Just a stone's throw away from the popular Alton Towers theme park you will find a real fairytale castle that you can stay in yourself. Since 2021 people have been able to book a stay at the stunning Caverswall Castle on Airbnb, which has 11 beds across seven bedrooms and four shared bathrooms. On the Airbnb listing, it states: "Stay in fabulous fairy tale Castle Turrets surrounded by a castle moat! Spring and Summer.
Caverswall Castle is a stunning Grade I-listed property built in the early 17th century on the site of a 13th-century castle. "It is one of the few remaining castles in England surrounded by a moat. Home to the Wedgwood family in the late 19th ccentury." It costs from £175 a night to stay in the gorgeous building, but the price varies depending on the time of year and how many guests there will be. The building is truly unique, and each of the stone castle turrets is self-contained accommodation with views of the moa
