Stay in a Fairytale Castle near Alton Towers

Just a stone's throw away from the popular Alton Towers theme park you will find a real fairytale castle that you can stay in yourself. Since 2021 people have been able to book a stay at the stunning Caverswall Castle on Airbnb, which has 11 beds across seven bedrooms and four shared bathrooms. On the Airbnb listing, it states: "Stay in fabulous fairy tale Castle Turrets surrounded by a castle moat! Spring and Summer.

Caverswall Castle is a stunning Grade I-listed property built in the early 17th century on the site of a 13th-century castle. "It is one of the few remaining castles in England surrounded by a moat. Home to the Wedgwood family in the late 19th ccentury." It costs from £175 a night to stay in the gorgeous building, but the price varies depending on the time of year and how many guests there will be. The building is truly unique, and each of the stone castle turrets is self-contained accommodation with views of the moa

Alton Towers Fairytale Castle Caverswall Castle Accommodation Moat Grade I-Listed Property Wedgwood Family

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The fairytale castle you can stay in that's really close to Alton TowersWho wouldn't want to stay in a castle for the weekend?

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Alton Towers to Reopen Legendary Nemesis Reborn Attraction for Alton After Dark EventAlton Towers will extend its opening hours for the Alton After Dark event to celebrate the return of the Nemesis Reborn attraction. The event will take place on March 16, 23, and 30, coinciding with the opening of the transformed Nemesis Reborn ride. The ride features over 100 meters of hand-crafted tentacles and a completely replaced track and ride trains.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Meet the Alton Towers team bringing back Nemesis in its new form10,000 test runs of the new ride will be completed before opening day comes

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

First-look footage follows every twist of Nemesis Reborn at Alton TowersThe ride will reopen for the first time in 18 months this weekend

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Alton Towers fans can ride new roller coaster at night in first After Dark eventIt's the first time the resort has hosted late nights in March and it coincides with the start of a new season and a very big launch

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Alton Towers worker plunged to death from Corfu balcony hours after engagementStephen Willits suffered traumatic injuries when he fell to his death, an inquest heard

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »