Statue of Murdered MP Unveiled in Southend

A life-sized statue in memory of a murdered MP has been unveiled along the seafront of his beloved constituency, nearly three years after his death. The statue of Sir David Amess stands on Chalkwell seafront in Southend , overlooking the estuary and pier - which were some of the MP's favourite parts of the city. "It was crucial to ensure that the location was perfect, as I know David would have settled for nothing less," said Sir David's widow, Lady Julia Amess.

"Being able to incorporate all of David’s favourite aspects of Southend, but especially the seafront played a key part in the choosing of this location and it’s one I am sure he would’ve loved. "I hope that the statue will serve as a reminder of David’s total dedication to the city of Southend and its people.Credit: Anna Firth MPAli, from Kentish Town, north London attacked Sir David more than 20 times with a carving knife, and was then wrestled to the ground by police officers. The statue, designed by British sculptor Andrew Lilley sits on top of a plinth, surrounded by rose bushes, which were Sir David's favourite flowers. The unveiling in the Southend sunshine, was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Dame Priti Patel and the former MP Ann Widdecombe.Anna Firth, Sir David's successor as MP for Southend West, told ITV News Anglia that it was a bittersweet da

