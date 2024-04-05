State Pension to rise by 8.5% next week

Millions of people claiming their State Pension can look forward to an inflation-busting boost next week when payments rise by 8.5 per cent on Monday, April 8. Under the wages growth measure of the Triple Lock policy, those on the full New State Pension can expect an annual increase of £902, while those on the full Basic State Pension will see an uplift of £692.
However, while the annual uprating will be welcomed by more than 12 million State Pensioners across Great Britain, nearly 500,000 older people will not qualify for any increase to their payments - even though they have accrued the required amount of National Insurance contributions before taking retirement. This is because they have retired abroad and now live in a country that does not have a reciprocal agreement with the UK Government. This means that some retirees have seen their State Pension frozen at the point of emigratio
