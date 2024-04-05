State of Emergency Declared in Khabarovsk due to Nuclear Contamination

A state of emergency has been imposed in Khabarovsk due to nuclear contamination . The authorities have not explained the cause of the radiation. A mystery radiation source has been removed and placed in a protective container.
The state of emergency will remain for at least three more days as the origin of the leak is investigated.
State Of Emergency Khabarovsk Nuclear Contamination Radiation Leak
