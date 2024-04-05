State of Emergency Declared in Khabarovsk due to Nuclear Contamination

A state of emergency has been imposed in Khabarovsk due to nuclear contamination . The authorities have not explained the cause of the radiation. A mystery radiation source has been removed and placed in a protective container.

The state of emergency will remain for at least three more days as the origin of the leak is investigated.

State Of Emergency Khabarovsk Nuclear Contamination Radiation Leak

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with thousands evacuated and state of emergency declared in...A state of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland after a volcano has erupted for the fourth time in three months.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in...A state of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland after a volcano has erupted for the fourth time in three months.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Private helicopters and a state emergency declared: America prepares for its total solar eclipseWith up to 44 million people under the path, Monday's phenomenon is set to draw the continent's biggest eclipse crowd ever.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Canada’s Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of eclipse touristsThe declaration sets in motion some additional planning tools to prepare for the day.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Canada’s Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of eclipse touristsThe declaration sets in motion some additional planning tools to prepare for the day.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Mystery nuclear leak sparks state of emergency in Russian cityThe Russian authorities have not explained what is causing the alarming radiation in Khabarovsk.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »