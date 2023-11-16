State of America's Union: Dismal Outlook for Politics

Ask voters how they really feel and you find that the state of America’s union is unusually dismal. In September 2023, when the Pew Research Centre asked Americans to reflect on their country’s politics, 65% of respondents said that they were always or often exhausted; 55% said they were typically driven to anger; just 10% expressed frequent flashes of hope; only 4% found themselves regularly excited.
When asked to describe politics in a single word, many plumped for divisive, corrupt, messy or bad. The coming year is likely to bring even greater malaise. In the presidential campaign, all signs point towards a rematch of two old-timers: President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. The main issue in the election will not be anything conventional, like the economy or foreign policy, but whether either man is fit to serve in the office. The year-long unpopularity contest will see Mr Biden argue that his predecessor is an existential threat to the republic
