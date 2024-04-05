Starting a Conversation About Autism with Your Child

If your child has a classmate, friend or relative with autism, it can be difficult for them to understand exactly what this means. With a little help from children, families and voice actors involved in Pablo , we’ve collected some ideas for starting a conversation about ASD with your little one.Being on the autistic spectrum is different for everyone and, as Sumita explains here, there are a lot of misconceptions about how they might be.
Pablo's Art World friends represent some of the personality traits or ways of behaving that often occur in autism. Watching Pablo together can be a useful starting point for talking to your child about how their own friends or relatives with ASD might see the world. Play Like Llama, some autistic children are non-verbal, and they might communicate using methods such as gestures, looking, reaching or echolalia (repeating other people's words
